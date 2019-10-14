Panel Discussion

Superintendent Bret Towne addresses the public at a multiple school district gathering to share the importance of threats made by students. Also pictured is Sgt. James Hamm.

 PATTY MILLER | THE EDMOND SUN

In an attempt to get information out and to show solidarity, superintendents across the state were invited to listen and learn about what other school districts are doing to stop threats and hoax threats. 

Stories were shared and outcomes were given as a panel of superintendents and law enforcement officers gave life-altering situations that changed the lives of their students. 

“This is a partnership,” Edmond’s Superintendent Bret Towne said, “and the consequences are serious.”

Edmond’s Sgt. James Hamm was also a panel member.

Parents were asked to become more involved with sharing with their child what the results are if they become involved in these kinds of activities.

“It has just got to stop,” said Yukon’s Superintendent Jason Simeroth. “We educate and keep students safe. Let us do our jobs and help the police do their jobs.”

