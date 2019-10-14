In an attempt to get information out and to show solidarity, superintendents across the state were invited to listen and learn about what other school districts are doing to stop threats and hoax threats.
Stories were shared and outcomes were given as a panel of superintendents and law enforcement officers gave life-altering situations that changed the lives of their students.
“This is a partnership,” Edmond’s Superintendent Bret Towne said, “and the consequences are serious.”
Edmond’s Sgt. James Hamm was also a panel member.
Parents were asked to become more involved with sharing with their child what the results are if they become involved in these kinds of activities.
“It has just got to stop,” said Yukon’s Superintendent Jason Simeroth. “We educate and keep students safe. Let us do our jobs and help the police do their jobs.”
