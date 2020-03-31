Campus Compact, a Boston-based non-profit organization working to advance the public purposes of higher education, has announced students who will make up the organization’s 2020-2021 cohort of Newman Civic Fellows, and Southwestern Oklahoma State University student Natanya Hernandez of Edmond has been selected.
The Newman Civic Fellowship is a yearlong program for students from Campus Compact member institutions. The students selected for the fellowship are leaders on their campuses who demonstrate a commitment to finding solutions for challenges facing communities locally, nationally and internationally.
At SWOSU in Weatherford, Hernandez serves as the multicultural coordinator, which allows her access to students who may not feel empowered within their culture. She has developed programs and events that connect students to resources to support their pride in heritage, culture, ethnicity and race.
“Building relationships with high schools in surrounding cities also provides me opportunities to encourage under-represented students to pursue an education that produces pride in their own accomplishments,” Hernandez said. “It is a great joy to create these connections and see students and peers flourish when they are provided with opportunities they were never given before.”
The fellowship is named for the late Frank Newman, one of Campus Compact’s founders, who was a tireless advocate for civic engagement in higher education. In the spirit of Dr. Newman’s leadership, Campus Compact member presidents and chancellors may nominate one student from their institution for the fellowship.
Through the fellowship, Campus Compact provides the students with a variety of learning and networking opportunities that emphasize personal, professional and civic growth. Each year, Fellows are invited to a national, in-person conference of Newman Civic Fellows and participate in numerous virtual training and networking opportunities. The fellowship also provides fellows with pathways to apply for exclusive scholarship and post-graduate opportunities.
