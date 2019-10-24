Three finalists for Southwestern Oklahoma State University Homecoming king and queen have been elected by the student body. One of those is from Edmond. 

Finalists for King are the following:

• Mason Beard, Piedmont, Healthcare Administration/ Pre-Law, New Student Orientation;

• Jacob Cope, Altus, majoring in Health Science, representing Athletics; and

• Jordan Valenzuela, Watonga, Health Science/Pre-Med, Phi Delta Theta.

Queen finalists are:

• Natanya Hernandez, Edmond, Business Marketing, Baptist Collegiate Ministries;

• Kaelan Jeffrey, Okarche, Pharmacy, Kappa Epsilon; and 

• Bailey Pavlik, Oklahoma City (Southmoore), majoring in Early Childhood Education, representing Sigma Sigma Chi.

SWOSU Homecoming activities are planned October 24-26 in Weatherford. Finalists will ride in the 1:30 p.m. Homecoming parade on Oct. 26, and the king and queen will be announced at halftime of the 5:30 p.m. football game later that day. 

