Students eagerly reach for a tossed globe while the class sings their continents and oceans song, and the students practice locating specific continents and oceans on both a globe and a map. Students pictured, from left, are: Adi Kotha, Daltyn Baker, Holter Cockran, teacher Jessica Harraman, Alves Arthur, McCrae Acker, (partial face) Gavin Frye, and Lucas Birchfield.