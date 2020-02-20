West Field Elementary’s 2020 Teacher of the Year Jessica Harraman started teaching first grade six years ago at West Field.
That teaching assignment led to building lasting relationships with her students, beyond the hours of a school day or even just their year in first grade.
“That has always been a top priority for me,” Harraman said.
She and her husband Preston Harrarman met when they were 14 years old in their freshman geometry class at Edmond Memorial High School. They started dating when they were 16 and dated for 9 1/2 years before getting married in June 2018.
“Our wedding day was particularly special, because 30 of my former students joined our wedding ceremony as our flower girls and ring bearers,” Harraman said. “My students continually invite me to the most important days in their lives, including birthdays, baptisms, sporting events, cultural events, and more.
“I knew my wedding day would not be complete without them there to share that special moment with me.”
Harraman has always wanted her life to have a purpose allowing her to have a profound impact on the world around her.
“I felt my life's calling was to serve the children in our community,” Harraman said. “However, becoming a teacher was only made possible because of the people in my life, the experiences I had as a student, and the way my eyes were opened to the world beyond Edmond.”
Harraman attended Edmond Public Schools from kindergarten-12th grade. Upon graduating from the University of Oklahoma with a bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education, she returned to Edmond.
“I wanted to give back to the community that provided me with my own early education,” Harraman said. “I felt my life's calling was to serve the children in our community.”
A DESIRE TO BE
THAT TEACHER
Harraman said she is a teacher today because while growing up her family stressed the importance of education.
She said she remembers the feeling she got when she stared up at her grandmother, a children’s librarian at the Oklahoma City Public Library feeling like she had entered a whole new world.
“My parents constantly fueled my desire to learn,” Harraman said. “They made me ask questions about the world around me and taught me to never become complacent with what I thought I was capable of achieving. They made me feel like exceptional teachers were truly revered. I wanted to be that teacher.”
Harraman said she wanted to be like her first grade teacher Randy Ceynar, and his enthusiasm for educating students, and like Donna Burkey, who taught her how to love learning so much she couldn’t wait to go to school each day.
“Chris Cunningham taught me how to think outside the box and TJ Dortch taught me how important it is to make learning entertaining and engaging, especially when the content is difficult,” Harraman said. “Kim Walters taught me that serving our community can give your life a new purpose.”
After meeting these teachers and others, she realized she didn’t just want to be like Ceynar anymore; she wanted to be like all of them.
Harraman said, “By providing students with an exceptional education, we open the door to endless possibilities of what they can achieve and who they can become.”
HARD WORK, KINDNESS
Harraman hopes to teach her students that the most important skills they can possess are hard work and kindness.
“With these two skills alone, they can go out and change the world for the better,” Harraman said.
Throughout every year, she sends handwritten letters to her students in the mail. She said she writes them notes of encouragement, recognizes their accomplishments, and reminds them of how much they mean to her.
“My goal is always to create lasting relationships with my students in order to support them beyond just their year in first grade,” Harraman said. “I care deeply about them as people, not just first grade students, because I believe they are the people who will make our world a better place.”
She and her husband have three cats: Ethel (17 years old), Jack (16 years old), and Doug (4 years old). They also have one rescue dog they adopted last year. She is a terrier mutt named Mona (9 years old).
Harraman enjoys being active outdoors, attending Oklahoma University football games, and traveling the world. Each summer she plans a trip to somewhere she has never been before.
“When I travel the world, I send my students a postcard with pictures and explanations of my adventures, hoping to open their eyes to what a big, beautiful world we live in,” Harraman said.
She is a member of the Oklahoma City chapter of P.E.O. (Philanthropic Educational Organization), and she attends Summit Church in Oklahoma City.
