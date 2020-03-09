“I always dreamed of doing something in the healthcare field,” Deer Creek High School’s Teacher of the Year Jennifer Bush said. “I always wanted to help people, but becoming a teacher was never my life-long dream.”
Bush originally moved to Edmond to attend the University of Central Oklahoma where she received both her undergraduate and graduate degrees.
She teaches 9-12th grades and has been at Deer Creek High School for 14 years where she teaches Honors Biology and AP Biology. She taught for two years at Putnam City West High School before coming to Deer Creek.
“During my third year of college pursuing a biology degree, I decided I needed to find a career that would keep me on a schedule similar to my son’s,” Bush said. “My aunt and uncle were both secondary educators so I met with them to discuss what to expect from a teaching career.”
Bush said the first thing they told her was she will never be wealthy being a teacher, but she will get many rewards in helping young people find their path in life.
“I decided to finish my degree in biology, but during my senior year, I took some education classes,” Bush said. “One of the classes I took was Methods of Teaching Science, and part of this class required me to go observe a teacher.”
Bush added that as she looks back now she sees that Deer Creek was always meant to be her teaching home because she did her observations at Deer Creek.
“I fell in love with teaching during observations,” Jennifer said. “I could see the impact teachers have on their students. I wanted to leave an impact. I wanted to make a difference.”
She finished her degree in biology and became an alternatively certified teacher.
“I really love helping teenagers,” Bush said. “Teenagers need caring adults in their lives who can help them become informed, educated members of their communities.”
Bush shared that her son, Logan, has been her great motivator. Logan graduated from Edmond North High School.
“I always want to set a good example for him,” Bush said.
“Professionally, my aunt and uncle are both in education, and I look to them as ‘experts’ in their field,” she added. “They took me to India to visit a private school and learn about education in other countries.”
Bush said she believes getting an education is important.
“Critical thinking and problem solving are a part of everyday life,
Bush said. “Students need to leave high school equipped to navigate effectively in the real world. Additionally, students have access to so much information today. I feel students need to be educated and learn how to sort and filter that information.”
HELPS STUDENTS
BUILD LIFE SKILLS
Bush said during her teaching career, she believes she has had the greatest impact on students by helping them find success through building life skills. She said these are skills they need no matter what career path they take.
“I help students figure out they can achieve,” Bush said. “I help build their pride and self esteem by working closely with them through a tough subject.”
Bush said during these times, it’s not always pleasant for a student, but she finds having compassion and empathy really helps.
“I build relationships with students so they can feel comfortable talking to me,” Bush said. “I challenge them. If you ask a student about my class, the majority of the replies are, ‘Ms. Bush is hard but fun.’ I think finding that perfect balance between fun, caring and challenging is the key to a successful teacher.”
Bush added there are so many times students come back to see her after they have left her class to thank her.
“They thank me for challenging them. They thank me for listening to them and helping them become a better student,” Bush said. “They tell me that once they got ‘schooling’ figured out, that most classes seemed doable.”
For Bush teaching is not about awards or recognition.
“If I can help students find success and pride in a job well done, then I am an accomplished teacher,” Bush said.
Bush said her students have taught her to laugh and to enjoy the little things.
“My students are so smart and funny,” she added.
OUTSTANDING TEACHERS
BRING LEARNING TO LIFE
Bush said when she thinks of her philosophy of teaching several words come to mind including: relevant, rigorous, engaging, creative, imaginative and fun.
“Outstanding teachers have an ability to bring learning to life,” Bush said. “They know how to engage their students and get the most out of them.” She added that most outstanding teachers will tell you the art of teaching isn’t just about having some content knowledge but about psychology and knowing the audience that the teacher is about to address.
“Great teachers are willing to go the distance and use creative ways to get students into learning,” Bush said.
She said some of her most memorable moments as a student were when she had teachers who were able to paint a verbal picture of complicated topics.
“They had the ability to bring excitement to even the most mundane topics by being funny or connecting the topic to something that was interesting to me,” Bush said. “Additionally, some of the best teachers have caring hearts that turn a cold, boring classroom into a warm and inviting learning environment. They are able to transform learning into something that sticks with students forever.”
Bush added when she plans a lesson she is always thinking of how her students will receive it. Should they talk about it, draw it, experiment with it, model it, or watch an animation of it?
She asks herself, “What is it that’s going to stick with my students the most?”
“When students come to my classroom, I want them to be happy to be there,” Bush said. “I want them to be curious about what’s going to happen that day and what they might learn. I want them to be surprised about how amazing learning about the world can really be. I want them to feel inspired to share what they’ve learned with others outside of my classroom.”
Bush said she always tells her students, “let’s get our nerd on.” They usually groan at how silly that sounds, but she knows they are secretly just as excited as she is to learn something new.
“I think watching students learn is fascinating,” Bush said. “As a teacher, I wish all of my students would never stop having those ‘a-ha!’ moments.” Those moments she is talking about is when she sees a student smile, their chest swells, and they experience pride in working through a complicated topic.
“Those are the most rewarding moments as a teacher,” Bush said. “It doesn’t matter what the subject is or how complicated or simple it may be. When a student has mastered a topic, and they know they’ve mastered it, they gain pride and self esteem.”
Bush said a big part of staying a highly qualified teacher is having the ability to constantly reflect about best teaching practices. In 2009 she went through the National Board Certification process.
“I learned that growth is achieved by one’s willingness to step out of their comfort zones and focus on what is best for students,” Bush said. “Teachers need to help students relate their learning to real world issues and a more globalized way of thinking.”
She reads articles about science and current teaching trends.
“I share articles with my team when I feel they are relevant,” Bush said, “and I like to think of it as my subtle way of encouraging others to keep up with educational trends.”
She has been selected as an Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation Scholar, the Siemens Teacher As a Researcher (STAR’s) program, NASA’s Basics of Rocketry professional development (PD), University of Oklahoma’s Engineering Academy, Energy PD held by Oklahoma Energy Resources Board, Energy, Economics and the Environment hosted by the Oklahoma Council on Economic Education and the Oklahoma Education and Industry Partnership.
Bush added she is a member of the professional Oklahoma Educators and likes to travel and explore new cultures. She loves music and likes to watch live shows as much as possible. She also enjoys watching “Jeopardy” and hanging out with her rescue cat, Hidee.
“Hidee is a cat I rescued from the Edmond Animal Shelter,” Bush said. “We think she’s around two years old.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.