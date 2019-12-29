Oklahoma City — The Oklahoma School of Science and Mathematics (OSSM) announced today that two of its students are QuestBridge National College Match Scholarship Recipients. The two OSSM recipients are: Ruth Anne Dunn, Washington University (St. Louis, Mo.) of Edmond, and David Stefanoff, Grinnell College (Grinnell, Ia.) of Midwest City.
“Being named a QuestBridge Scholar is a significant, life-changing honor for these students,” said Frank Wang, Ph.D., president of OSSM. “The opportunity to attend two of the nation’s most prestigious universities on full scholarship enables them to broaden their horizons and realize their full potential.”
Questbridge is a national program that connects high-achieving, low-income high school seniors with full scholarships to the nation’s top colleges. Out of 14,926 applicants, QuestBridge selected 5,842 finalists (seven from OSSM) and 1,127 students as this year’s Match Scholarship Recipients.
College Match Scholarship recipients are admitted early to QuestBridge college partners with guaranteed, full four-year scholarships provided by the colleges and universities. The Match Scholarship is offered as part of a generous financial aid package that covers the full cost of attendance, including tuition, room and board, books and supplies, and travel expenses.
The National College Match is a highly competitive process drawing applications from impressive students across the country. This year’s College Match Scholarship Recipients had an average unweighted GPA of 3.93. For standardized testing, the middle 50 percent received between 1350 and 1500 on the SAT and between 30 and 33 on the ACT. Additionally, 93 percent are within the top 10 percent of their graduating class.
