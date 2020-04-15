How do you produce a newscast if you can’t be on campus? Professional Media students in the Mass Communication Department are “reporting in place” to create important video records of the UCO student experience during the coronavirus pandemic, the biggest news event of their lifetimes.
Producers, reporters, directors and others have been working together the past few weeks to keep the campus informed via Facebook, Cox Cable 125, and the UCentral Media website.
In just a few days the students were able to completely change their normal work flows to meet, work and create content remotely, using safe social distancing measures. Because of the physical campus closure, students do not have access to their normal professional camera equipment and are using cell phones and other methods to shoot video. They are conducting interviews via Skype and other remote services. Many worked through the two-week spring break as the COVID-19 story changed rapidly and affected students across campus.
UCentral News advisor, Dr. Desiree Hill says, “It’s been amazing to watch the students create completely new work flows in order to communicate content to the UCO audience. A lot of content is out there on the virus and community responses, but very little information portrays the university experience.”
A student producer prepares and organizes the show. Next, reporters and anchors record their content. Finally, the content pieces are delivered to directors to edit and execute final graphics and production elements.
Senior Professional Media major Autumn Roberts is one of the lead producers for the show.
“Even though producing a pre-recorded webshow requires a lot more planning, I’m proud of all the hard work everyone on the UCentral team has put in,” Roberts said. “It just shows how dedicated we all are to our jobs as journalists.”
Other student media organizations are also continuing to publish and broadcast during the transition to remote learning. Dr. Teddy Burch is the advisor of the campus newspaper The Vista.
He is “very proud of the work Vista student reporters are doing. Just shows that good journalism can take place under any circumstances.”
UCentral Radio (99.3 FM) is also staying on the air amid the crisis with updates from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every hour.
UCentral Newscasts can be accessed on Facebook by liking “UCentral” or on the UCentral Media website at ucentralmedia.com.
