The University of Central Oklahoma Alumni Association will recognize six recipients of its Distinguished Alumni Award at its annual 2019 Distinguished Alumni Awards Luncheon at 11:30 a.m., Friday, Oct. 4 in the Grand Ballroom of the Nigh University Center.
The six recipients include Oklahoma City homebuilder Jack Evans, Linda T. Hohenberger Fanning, Tom Friedemann, Ph.D., Retired Lt. Col. Oren Lee Peters, Shannon Price and Lance Robertson.
In 2003, Evans founded and became managing partner of Oklahoma City-based TimberCraft Homes, whose communities include Chisolm Creek Farms and Princeton Park in Edmond as well as two communities in Mustang, Oklahoma and two communities in Yukon, Oklahoma.
Evans graduated from Central in 1996 with a Bachelor of Business Administration in finance. He has previously served as the event chairperson for Oklahoma City’s annual Parade of Homes, coordinated by the Central Oklahoma Home Builders Association of which he is a member. TimberCraft Homes has also constructed multiple custom-built homes for the annual St. Jude Dream Home fundraising program, which benefits the St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. He and his wife Theresa live in Edmond, Oklahoma.
Hohenberger Fanning, who received a Bachelor of Science in nursing from Central in 1980, is the vice president and chief nursing officer of INTEGRIS Deaconess, a 238-bed acute-care hospital that is part of INTEGRIS Health, Oklahoma’s largest health system. She received her Master of Science in nursing in 1998 from the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center.
Hohenberger Fanning’s career in hospital administration began in 1996 when she became the director of quality resource management at Deaconess Hospital in Oklahoma City. She would spend 11 years with the Mercy Hospital system before returning to Deaconess in 2015 as chief nursing officer. In 2018, she was promoted to vice president and chief nursing officer when INTEGRIS acquired Deaconess. She and her husband Tom live in Oklahoma City.
Friedemann retired in June 2019 as the superintendent and CEO of Francis Tuttle Technology Center after serving a decade in the role. He began his career as a marketing education teacher at Putnam City West High School before serving as assistant superintendent at Great Plains Technology Center in Lawton, Oklahoma. He then served nearly 20 years for the Oklahoma Department of Career and Technology Education before joining Francis Tuttle as chief of staff in 1997.
Friedemann graduated from Central in 1974 with a Master of Education in counseling psychology. He received his Ph.D. in occupational and adult education from Oklahoma State University in 1991. He and his wife Cindy reside in Oklahoma City.
Peters graduated from Central with a Bachelor of Science in education in 1950. Peters was a teacher and football, track and basketball coach at Edmond High School from 1945-47. He also experienced a long and honorable career with the U.S. military, and has built a respected reputation through his civic and community service.
A World War II and Korean War veteran, Peters joined the U.S. Army National Guard in high school and has been awarded more than 20 honors related to his service, including the Purple Heart and Silver Star. He has also earned the title of distinguished Eagle Scout through his more than 80 years with the Boy Scouts of America. Peters and his wife Lucille were married for 53 years before she died in 2006. He resides in Edmond, Oklahoma and has four children, 10 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Price is the executive director for the Fine Arts Institute in Edmond, Oklahoma. Over the past 26 years, she has held many positions at the Fine Arts Institute including art instructor, special events coordinator and assistant director. She graduated from Central in 1991 with a Bachelor of Arts in graphic design, a minor in advertising and a K-12 teaching certificate.
Price is involved with a variety of organizations including Oklahoma Leadership Arts, Executive Women’s Forum, Oklahomans for the Arts, Leadership Edmond Alumni, Edmond Rotary Club and the Oklahoma Arts Council Statewide Learning Advisory Committee. She was recognized as the 2017 Woman of the Year by the Edmond Area Chamber of Commerce. She and her husband Carl live in Edmond, Oklahoma.
Robertson graduated from Central in 2015 with a Master of Public Administration. He began serving as the assistant secretary for Aging and administrator for the Administration for Community Living for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in August 2017. Prior to this role, he served as the director of Aging Services for the Oklahoma Department of Human Services from 2007-17.
Robertson was an administrator for 12 years at Oklahoma State University, where he co-founded the Gerontology Institute and directed the regional professional association, Partnerships for Aging. He is past president of the National Association of States United for Aging and Disabilities. He and his wife Lori reside in Washington, D.C.
A committee selected the Distinguished Alumni Award recipients based on peer recommendations and notable accomplishments in one of three categories: professional, community service and university service. The UCO Alumni Association has given the awards annually since 1952.
"Our Distinguished Alumni honorees are great examples of what it means to be a ‘Bronchos for Life’,” said Lauri Monetti, director of UCO Alumni Relations.
"Each one of the individuals being recognized has made lasting impacts in their communities. We look forward to celebrating their accomplishments as a highlight of our homecoming activities.”
The luncheon will include a formal awards presentation with video highlights of the honorees' lifetime accomplishments as well as provide an opportunity for alumni to reconnect. Alumni and friends are invited to attend the luncheon by purchasing a $25 ticket, meal included, by Sept. 14.
To purchase tickets, call UCO Alumni Relations at 405-974-2421 or register online at www.centralconnection.org/homecoming.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.