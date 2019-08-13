The University of Central Oklahoma congratulates the 483 students from throughout Oklahoma, the U.S. and the world who will complete their college degrees as the summer 2019 semester comes to a close.
Of that number, Central received applications for graduation from 411 undergraduate students and 72 graduate students. Many of these are Edmond residents.
Since Central does not hold a summer commencement ceremony, many of these students participated in the spring 2019 ceremony.
Edmond graduate students graduating are the following:
Chambers, Travis Wesley, With Honors, MA, History
Gonzales, Danielle R., MS, Nutrition & Food Science
Newberry, Kenneth, With Honors, MA, Crime & Intelligence Analysis
Riddle, Sydney Elizabeth, MA, Psychology - General Psychology
Robertson, Tiffany Sheruan, MED, Elementary Education
Sickler, Chad, MS, Business Analytics
Smith, Juliette S., With Honors, MS, Forensic Science - Biology/Chemistry
Stacy, Peyton Parris, MS, Wellness Management-Health Studies
Thomas, Eldhose, MS, Business Analytics
Wadley, Ashlyn Michele, MS, Nutrition & Food Science
Edmond undergraduate students graduating are the following:
Aman, Kaitlyn Britney, BS, Kinesiology - Exercise/Fitness Management
Ball, Thomas Eugene IV, BBA, Business Administration - General Business
Ballard, Brody, BS, Accounting
Belew, Jordan Taylor, BA, Mass Communication - Professional Media
Boling, Karen A., Cum Laude, BA, Criminal Justice - General Criminal Justice and BS,
Forensic Science
Bruns, Michael Burnet, BS, Kinesiology - Outdoor & Community Recreation
Bulock, Elisha, BS, General Studies
Chavarria, Omar, BBA, Management
Dao, Trang Thi Minh, Summa Cum Laude, BS, Biology - Medical Laboratory Science
Davis, Tia Nichole, BA, Criminal Justice - General Criminal Justice and BS, Forensic
Science
Ecton, Matthew Alexander, Cum Laude, BA, Human Communication - Interpersonal
Communication
Eldridge, Haley Hunter, BA, Strategic Communication
Goldman, Taylor N., BS, Kinesiology - Exercise/Fitness Management
Griffith, Amber R., BBA, Management
Haddock, Jennifer Lee, BA, Criminal Justice - Police
Hammons, Blaik Lee, BS, Fashion Marketing
Han, Gyoul, BBA, Management - Human Resource Management
Hanna, Harrison S., BBA, Business Administration - Business Administration
Hays, Ryan Matthew, BS, General Studies
Head, Don Joseph, BS, Organizational Leadership
Hester, Jenna M., BS, General Studies
Hirn, Hunter C., BBA, Business Administration - Business Administration
Hoang, Sarah T., BS, General Studies
Hughes, Leigha K., BS, Kinesiology - Outdoor & Community Recreation
Jackson, Karrington McKenzi, Cum Laude, BA, Mass Communication - Organizational
Communication
Janis, Savannah Katherine, BS, Kinesiology - Outdoor & Community Recreation
Jones, Michael A., Cum Laude, BS, Forensic Science and BS, Accounting
Knox, Jaydie Taylor, BS, Fashion Marketing
Lilly, Victoria Lynn, BS, Kinesiology - Exercise/Fitness Management
Lord, Jared Kellogg, BS, Nutrition, Dietetics, and Food Management
McClernon, Stephen Michael, BBA, Marketing - Professional Selling
Mcdaniel, Joshua C., BS, General Studies
Minton, Casey Austin, BBA, Information & Operations Management - Management
Information Systems
Muse, McKayla Mariah, BS, Biology - Biomedical Sciences
Muwafaq, Nabaa M., BS, General Studies
Niskern, Marla K., CERT, Certificate in Accounting
Northenor, Makenzi Northenor, BA, History - Museum Studies
Omeke, Nneka Laura, BS, Biomedical Engineering
Pratt, Brandon, BS, General Studies
Reason, Aleace, BBA, Management - Human Resource Management
Reid, Penny Lane, BS, Biology
Ritter, Melissa, BS, General Studies
Roberts, Molly, BBA, Information & Operations Management - Operations & Supply
Chain Management
Roche, Caleb Michael, BBA, Marketing
Rose, Cynthia Elder, BA, Psychology
Salim, Ashley N., Magna Cum Laude, BBA, Finance
Samaniego, Odalys Marie, BS, Biology
Samour, Asma, BS, Biology
Sample, Eric, BS, Industrial Safety
Sickler, Leslie, Magna Cum Laude, BS, Organizational Leadership
Sigl, John Daniel, BS, Industrial Safety
Smallwood, Natalie Renee, BA, Psychology
Smith, Megan Maydell, Summa Cum Laude, BS, Biology - Biomedical Sciences and BS,
Forensic Science
Stine, Audrey Nicole, BA, History
Taff, Kurstin Diane, BA, Psychology
Takyi-Micah, Janelle B., BS, Forensic Science and BA, Psychology
Ticer, Seth M., BBA, Information & Operations Management - Management Information
Systems
Tracy, Shamra Leann, BAED, English Education
Veeraprame, Ceres, BA, Psychology
Wariboko-Alali, Ezekiel T., BA, Strategic Communication
Wishon, Tymothy Michael, BS, Forensic Science
Witcher, Kendra Mariah, Magna Cum Laude, BS, Biology - Biomedical Sciences
Wodarski, Jack Michael, BBA, Marketing - Professional Selling
Wynn, Jonathan David, BA, Psychology
Zickefoose, Dakota Hunter, BBA, Marketing - Professional Selling
