Housing was the big concern for students enrolled at the University of Central Oklahoma.
Students who wished to remain in campus housing were allowed to do so, although many students packed up their dorm rooms and moved home.
For the men and women living in fraternities and sororities, each one handled their living facilities based in part on UCO’s decisions, input from the national organizations, and the vote of their corporation boards.
The Sigma Kappa Corporation Board voted to allow the girls who still had jobs to move back in, but rather than each room holding three, only one girl was allowed to live in each room.
“Rooms that provided beds, study space, and fellowship for three are now defined as single room occupancy to maintain social distancing over the next five weeks,” said Corporation Board President Gaylon Owsley.
For the majority of the women in the Sigma Kappa Sorority, who made the decision to move out, it was more than just packing up for the move.
“Some students are moving home and completing their class work on line with an acute sense of loss that something is gone forever,” Owsley said. “The class grade will still be filled in, but in a sense it has become a mechanical ritual of pushing the appropriate buttons on a keyboard to complete the task and move on to the next assignment.”
Those who want to continue their classwork and keep their job, assuming that job will even be sustainable, are waiting day by day to see what will happen.
Food service companies are combining groups and offering take-out lunches and dinners in boxes or bags for those women remaining.
“As I have watched the majority move home this week, I often hear them remark that they are saddened — most of all for the seniors,” Owsley said. “To not be able to finish the year with friends, and ceremony, knowing that you will miss the joy of being surrounded by family is bittersweet as you celebrate shared experiences with friends and faculty that you have grown close to over the years.”
Owsley said she watches as one is on the way out while another is on the way in to pack up and move with help of family.
“They greet each other, remembering just in time to stop short of the six feet, and withdraw their extended arms meant for a hug,” Owsley said. “There is a great sadness that engulfs the house like a fog, and everyone is waiting for the sunlight to make it dissipate and go away. Until that happens, we will continue to wait.”
CAMPUS HOUSING
UCO opened this week with modified services on Monday, March 23. Faculty and staff reported to their supervisors.
“To maintain as safe conditions as possible, campus buildings were closed to the public,” said Adrienne Nobles, interim vice president for communications and public affairs. “Students, faculty and staff should be the only ones accessing campus, as needed.”
She said students who wish to remain in campus housing may do so.
“International students who are current residents of university housing will be able to remain,” Nobles said. “We are in the process of consolidating residents to the University Commons, which are private apartments, to assist in social distancing, and, if needed, self-quarantine.”
Nobles said the university is exploring their capacity to allow international students not currently living on campus to move in to one of their open facilities, if they have available spaces that are deemed safe.
“That said, at this time, there does not appear to be demand,” Nobles added.
FEEDING STUDENTS
Ayers Kitchen will operate for “to-go” meals only 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 to 7 p.m. daily. University Commons residences also have kitchens which they could use to prepare their own meals, if preferred.
CLASSES
An extended spring break for students just finished Friday, March 27.
Beginning March 28, classes are resuming with alternative instructional delivery.
“Faculty and staff will work this week to finalize transitional plans for classes and many campus services. Students should expect to hear from their professors via email and/or D2L on plans for each class.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.