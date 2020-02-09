The University of Central Oklahoma has named Jeremy Oller, J.D, Ph.D., professor and chairperson of the Department of Economics, as the College of Business’s interim dean.
“The College of Business will continue to focus on our quality education, faculty engagement and our relationship with the Oklahoma City metropolitan area community,” Oller said.
“Providing students with the best educational experience possible will always remain our top priority and our AACSB (Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business) Accreditation will continue to be an important asset to the College of Business.”
Oller has served as the Department of Economics chairperson since 2012 and is highly regarded across campus for this collegial and effective leadership style, his passionate support of students and commitment to the continued AACSB Accreditation. He holds a Ph.D. in economics from the University of Oklahoma, a Juris Doctor from the University of Oklahoma and a B.B.A. from the University of Central Oklahoma.
For more information about the UCO College of Business, visit www.uco.edu/business.
