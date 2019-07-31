The University of Central Oklahoma has named Donna Cobb, Ed.D., kinesiology and health studies professor and associate dean, as the interim dean for the College of Education and Professional Studies. Bryan Duke, Ph.D., education professor and assistant dean, has been named the interim associate dean and Mike Nelson, Ph.D., professor and chairperson of the Department of Educational Sciences, Foundations and Research, was named interim assistant dean. All positions will be effective Aug. 1.
"I am confident in our new leadership team's ability to navigate this interim period for our college as we continue to uphold our mission of developing individuals and delivering programs to meet the needs of our community," said Cobb.
Cobb has held various administrative roles in the college for nearly two decades as a department chairperson, assistant dean and associate dean. In her role as associate dean, she has served as the chief operations officer for the college, facilitated grant development and monitored the college budget among many other duties.
She holds a bachelor's degree in health, physical education and recreation, and a master's degree in secondary education in health and physical education from East Central University. Cobb received her doctorate in higher education with a specialization in leisure studies and physical education from Oklahoma State University.
Duke holds a bachelor's degree in English education and a master's degree in secondary education from Central and a doctorate in instructional psychology and technology from the University of Oklahoma. He has served as a professor at UCO since 2002.
Nelson holds a bachelor’s degree in botany from Colorado State University and a doctorate in instructional psychology and technology from the University of Oklahoma.
For more information about the UCO College of Education and Professional Studies, visit www.uco.edu/ceps.
