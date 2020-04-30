The University of Central Oklahoma is ranked as a top institution for Bachelor of Science in Community/Public Health according to a recent national ranking by GradReports. Central ranked five out of 25 and is the only higher education institution in the state recognized on the list.
“It is always our mission at UCO to equip our graduates to be well prepared and successful when they enter their careers from day one,” said Debra Traywick, Ed.D., kinesiology and health studies department chairperson at Central.
“This ranking shows that the endeavors of our community/public health program to educate and train highly competent health professionals who can contribute to their local communities as soon as they graduate have not gone unnoticed.”
Programs were ranked based on the salaries for graduates the first year after completing their degrees and compares it with the average cost of tuition to earn the degree. The data was collected from the U.S. Department of Education.
The community/public health program at Central prepares public health professionals to identify and assess factors contributing to the health of a population and to promote overall health in all communities. The program maintains four full-time faculty positions and currently has more than 100 students enrolled. The degree is accredited by the Society for Public Health and American Association of Health Education Baccalaureate Program Approval Committee (SABPAC).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.