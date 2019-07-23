The University of Central Oklahoma’s Department of Design won 43 awards at the district and national levels of the 2019 American Advertising Awards (ADDYs), marking a decade of wins in the annual competition. UCO Design advanced to the district and national levels of the competition after winning 76 awards at the Oklahoma City ADDYs in February.
At the district level, UCO Design students brought home 35 awards including Special Judges Choice for Illustration, five gold awards, 16 silver awards and 13 bronze awards. The department also won two silver awards and one bronze award for work submitted in the professional category.
At the national ADDYs, three UCO Design students, who all graduated in May, earned gold awards: Brenda Chavez, from Santiago De Arteaga, Mexico, for “Nantil Cacao Chocolate,” Marissa Thelen, from Edmond, for “Conspiratea” and Amanda Dely, from Mustang, for “Pangolin Illustration Series for WildAid.” Additionally, Thelen’s “Finite, Eau de Parfum” and Dely ‘s “Inktank Studio, the Pop-Up Shop by UCO Design” earned each designer a silver award.
“I am so proud of our graphic and interior design students,” said Amy Johnson, M.F.A., chairperson of the UCO School of Design.
“UCO Design students won 139 total awards from the design competitions we entered this year: 111 ADDYs, 20 American Institute of Graphic Arts FLUX Blue Ridge Student Competition Awards, one Form Competition award, five Print Magazine awards and two from Communication Arts Magazine, an international competition. I am particularly excited to cap off the year with our national ADDY winners.”
The ADDYs is the largest competition in the U.S. for adverting design attracting more than 40,000 entries every year. The ADDYs is a three-tier competition, starting with local club competition, in which winners are invited to compete at the second-tier district level. District ADDY winners are then invited to compete at the national stage.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.