From left to right, Maddie Lawson, a sophomore theatre arts major from Yukon; Timothy Schoenborn, a freshman theatre arts performance major from Norman; and, Taylor Reich, a senior theatre performance major from Oklahoma City, star in the University of Central Oklahoma’s production of “Peter and the Starcatcher” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31-Nov. 2 and 2 p.m. Nov. 3 in Mitchell Hall Theatre on Central’s campus.