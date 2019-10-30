The University of Central Oklahoma’s Department of Theatre Arts will tell the tale of Peter Pan, Mrs. Darling and Tinker Bell with four performances of “Peter and the Starcatcher” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31-Nov 2 and 2 p.m. Nov. 3 in Mitchell Hall Theatre on Central’s campus.
The Tony Award-winning play is a wildly theatrical adaptation of the 2004 novel “Peter and the Starcatcher” by Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson, and was adapted for the stage by Rick Elice.
“’Peter and the Starcatcher’ playfully explores the depths of greed and despair, as well as the bonds of friendship, duty and love,” said Daisy Folsom, M.F.A., professor of theatre arts at Central and director of the show.
The play upends the century-old story of how a miserable orphan comes to be “The Boy Who Would Not Grow Up.” The story begins when the boy and his friends are shipped off from Victorian England to a distant island. They know nothing of the mysterious trunk in the captain’s cabin, which contains a precious, otherworldly cargo. When the ship is taken over by pirates, the journey quickly becomes a thrilling adventure.
The “Peter and the Starcatcher” cast is comprised of theatre arts students, ranging from seniors to freshmen and features production design from UCO faculty and staff.
Tickets for “Peter and the Starcatcher” are free for students with a valid UCO ID and range from $10 - $20 for all others.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.mitchellhalltheatre.com.
For a complete listing of UCO College of Fine Arts and Design events and performances, visit cfad.uco.edu.
