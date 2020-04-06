The University of Central Oklahoma donated personal protective equipment to help protect health care professionals in Edmond amid the COVID-19 virus pandemic on April 2.
“As a strong partner to the metro, UCO is finding ways to help prepare our community for what may come through this crisis,” said UCO President Patti Neuhold-Ravikumar.
“Departments from all across the university pooled every resource we could give. Our only hope for helping those who are sick is to protect our health care workers, many of whom are our alumni. These individuals are on the front line of the COVID-19 fight and we are all so immensely grateful.”
University staff delivered 48 bottles of hand sanitizer, 400 N95 masks, 14 boxes of gloves, eight respirators, five boxes of 20 respirator cartridges, 60 safety goggles and 30 Tyvek coveralls to INTEGRIS Health Edmond.
“We absolutely have a need for this. All of the stuff that you’ve donated to us is considered personal protection equipment. Under normal circumstances, we usually have enough however, we are anticipating a surge in the next week or two and we honestly can’t have enough to protect all of our people,” said Dena O’Leary, M.D., a physician with INTEGRIS Health Edmond.
University staff from the departments of Environmental Health and Safety and Emergency Management delivered the PPE items to the hospital Thursday afternoon.
“UCO and Edmond are a community. Whatever affects us is going to affect the community and any little bit we can give that helps the community helps us,” said Norman Nieves, director of Emergency Management at Central.
Central is taking additional steps to prevent and slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus by closing its physical campus to all but essential employees and transitioning all classes to alternative instructional delivery methods for the remainder of the spring 2020 semester.
Even though the physical campus is closed, the virtual campus is open. Through the virtual campus, students will be able to access services such as the Career Development Center, Testing Services and Academic Advisement. Additionally, Max Chambers Library resources and staff assistance are available online.
For more information on the university’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and available services and resources for the university community, visit www.uco.edu/coronavirus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.