University of Central Oklahoma professor of engineering and physics Morshed Khandaker, Ph.D., has received a Fulbright U.S. Scholar Program award to Turkey for the 2019-20 academic year.
Khandaker will conduct research at Bursa Uludag University as part of a project titled “Effect of Laser Induced Microgrooving on Total Knee Replacement Implant.”
Wei R. Chen, Ph.D., dean of UCO’s College of Mathematics and Science (CMS) and a recipient of a Fulbright Scholar grant, noted that Khandaker’s Fulbright is a well-deserved award and continues the tradition of CMS faculty receiving this recognition.
“Dr. Khandaker’s research on nanotechnology has potential applications in many biomedical fields. He has been awarded four U.S. patents during the past three years with many pending,” said Chen.
“The Fulbright Scholar grant, together with his sabbatical leave and his collaboration with researchers at Uludag University in Turkey, will give him the opportunity to move his research to a new level. The faculty, staff and students all take pride in this prestigious grant to Dr. Khandaker.”
Khandaker joined Central’s faculty in 2008. He completed his bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology, and received his master’s degree and doctorate in mechanical engineering from Texas Tech University.
The Fulbright Program is the flagship international educational exchange program of the U.S., sponsored by the Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs in the U.S. Department of State.
Its mission is to increase mutual understanding between the people of the U.S. and the 160 other participating countries, through the exchange of persons, knowledge and skills.
Fulbright grants are made to U.S. citizens and nationals of other countries for a variety of educational activities, primarily university lecturing, advanced research, graduate study and teaching in elementary and secondary schools.
Approximately 390,000 participants, chosen for their academic merit and leadership potential, have utilized the opportunity to exchange ideas and to contribute to finding solutions to shared issues through the Fulbright Program since its inception in 1946.
For more information about Central’s College of Mathematics and Science, visit www.uco.edu/cms.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.