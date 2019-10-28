The University of Central Oklahoma and UCO Foundation have partnered with chefs, foodies and members of the Oklahoma City restaurant community to establish the Chef John Bennett Memorial Scholarship.
The scholarship is named in honor of John Bennett, often recognized as one of the pioneers of the culinary arts in Oklahoma. He died in July at age 77. Throughout his career Bennett was a chef at several prominent Oklahoma City restaurants including the Cellar at Hightower. He is well-known by many in the restaurant industry for the emphasis and recognition he brought to the fine dining experience and culinary arts in the state.
The scholarship will benefit students majoring in family life education or nutrition, dietetics and food management at Central. Applications for the scholarship will be available this January through the UCO Scholarship Portal.
Dave Cathey, food editor for The Oklahoman and longtime friend of Bennett, helped to establish the scholarship.
“Chef Bennett believed education was the primary tool for ensuring the long-term prospects for local culture and industry," Cathey said.
"We hope this scholarship will inspire young professionals to pursue a career that helps us better understand what we eat and how best to manage our individual, family and community health standards.”
For more information about the Chef John Bennett Memorial Scholarship or to contribute to the fund, visit www.centralconnection.org/johnbennett or contact the UCO Foundation at 405-974-2770.
