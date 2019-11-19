The University of Central Oklahoma has expanded access to its quality, accredited online degree offerings through UCO’s Connected Campus. Beginning in spring 2020, Central will offer a fully-online Professional Master of Business Administration degree, as well as three majors ideal for adults who started college and want to complete their degree.
“Our new fully-online Professional MBA provides a quality education with the flexibility and convenience to meet the needs of the modern student,” said Dini Homsey, Ph.D., UCO’s MBA program director.
The online Professional MBA offers eight-week courses to allow students to complete the degree in as little as 16 months. It is also one of the most affordable online MBA programs in the Oklahoma City metro, with a total cost of $15,500 for in-state residents.
“We are excited to enhance the student experience with fully integrated Connected Campus support, as well as networking opportunities and individual attention for each of our students,” Homsey added.
UCO also identified three adult completion programs designed for adults who have earned prior college credits and want to complete their degree. Students will be able to earn a Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business or a Bachelor of Science in either Organizational Leadership or General Studies online.
“These degrees are designed to provide students a premier learning experience in a convenient format that fits with their busy lives. We look forward to welcoming new and returning Bronchos to these exciting online degree offerings,” said Bucky Dodd, Ph.D., UCO’s chief learning innovation officer and facilitator of the Connected Campus project.
Other online degrees offered through the UCO Connected Campus include the Bachelor of Business Administration in either Human Resource Management or Marketing.
UCO Connected Campus students are assisted by a concierge who will guide them through the admissions and enrollment process and will be available for questions as they pursue their degree.
To learn more or apply, visit http://online.uco.edu.
