The University of Central Oklahoma School of Music continues the 11th season of its Faculty Artists Concert Series (FACS) with a pair of concerts Sept. 3 and 10 at the UCO Jazz Lab at 100 E. Fifth Street in Edmond.
(CORRECTION: This article was originally published with the Michael Geib photograph saying "photo provided." It should have been published with the byline "Tom Dunning Photography." We regret this error and any inconvenience it may have caused.)
The lineup includes performances by bassist Michael Geib, D.M., associate professor at Central, and classical guitarist Colin Deibert. Both performances will take place at 7:30 p.m.
Geib and Friends will perform music by the legendary Charles Mingus in an evening titled “Myself When I Am Real: Music of Charles Mingus” Sept. 3 and will include pieces such as “Sue’s Changes,” “Free Cell Block ‘F’” and “Strollin’.” The concert will be dedicated to the memory of Kenneth Alan Nash.
“Kenneth Nash was a major in the OKC Police Department who also played jazz piano. This concert will be dedicated to his life of service and love of jazz music,” said Geib.
Geib’s collaborators include violinists Patrick Conlon and Hong Zhu, D.M.A., soprano saxophonist Heath Jones, alto saxophonist Vince Norman, violist Ralph Morris, D.M.A., vocalist Pamela Hammond, trumpeter Ryan Sharp D.M.A, trombonist Zac Lee, pianist Eric Grigg and drummer David Hardman.
Classical guitarist Colin Deibert will hit the Jazz Lab stage Sept. 10 in “Giant Steps: From Beatles to Coltrane for Classical Guitar.” The title is a nod to Coltrane’s composition by the same name.
Deibert will also pay tribute to The Beatles by performing tunes such as “Nowhere Man” and “Lucy In the Sky with Diamonds.”
“Our music faculty are world-class artists and this series gives them a chance to play in a professional series and it gives our community and our students a chance to hear them at their professional best,” said Brian Lamb, D.M.A., director of UCO’s School of Music.
Proceeds from FACS concerts generate scholarship funds to support UCO School of Music students who are in serious financial need.
To sponsor a FACS concert or support UCO School of Music student scholarships, contact Madalyn McHale at 405-974-3778 or mmchale@uco.edu.
Tickets are free for students with a valid UCO ID and $10 for all others. Tickets may be purchased at the door, online at ucojazzlab.com or call 405-974-5004.
