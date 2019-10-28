The University of Central Oklahoma’s Hispanic American Student Association (HASA) will host its annual Day of the Dead celebration 6 p.m., Friday, Nov. 1 in the Nigh University Center Ballrooms on Central’s campus. The family-friendly event is free and open to the public.
Day of the Dead, or “Dia de los Muertos,” is a holiday traditionally observed Oct. 31 through Nov. 2 throughout Mexico and in parts of the United States. The holiday is a time of celebration to remember friends and family members who have died.
The HASA event will include live performances, complimentary food, face painting, and various arts and crafts.
The Day of the Dead celebration is a Student Transformative Learning Record (STLR)-tagged event, and students who bring their student ID cards will receive STLR credit in the Global and Cultural Competencies tenet.
For more information, contact the Office of Diversity and Inclusion at 405-974-3588.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.