The Power Play Financial Literacy Day was underway Thursday at Charles Haskell Elementary School. UCO Hockey players went to each classroom and read the students a children’s literature book about personal finance and economics.
They visited with the students about smart money choices and then did an activity with them. Citizens Bank of Edmond was sponsor for the program. The bank is supplying books that will stay in each classroom and is also sponsoring a collection of books with money themes that will go to the school library.
The Oklahoma Council on Economic Education was coordinator for the day, providing a memorable day for the students to learn about personal finance and economics. Each student went home with “Money Conversation Starters” to continue the discussion at home.
“We are so excited to partner with the UCO Hockey Team and Citizens Bank to make a really fun day talking about making smart money choices,” said Amy Lee, OCEE executive director.
