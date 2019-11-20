The University of Central Oklahoma has named five students as Class Marshals of their respective colleges, recognizing them for their academic excellence during Central’s fall 2019 commencement ceremonies Dec. 13-14, at the university’s Hamilton Field House.
Students earn the title of Class Marshal for achieving the highest academic records within their colleges during their time at Central.
BRIAN DUNAGAN
Brian Dunagan, an instrumental music education and violin performance major from Tulsa, will represent the College of Fine Arts and Design with a 4.0 GPA. In addition to being named to the President’s Honor Roll from 2015-19, he also earned several scholarships during his time at Central, including the 2019 Melvin Lee Music Educator Scholarship, Spring 2019 School of Music Outstanding Senior, 2018-19 College of Fine Arts and Design Dean’s Scholarship, 2018-19 Dr. John Clinton Orchestra Endowed Scholarship, 2017-19 Brisch Family Music Outreach Scholarship and 2015-19 Brisch Family Music Scholarship for Strings.
“UCO is an excellent place to learn and grow,” Dunagan said. “The faculty are supportive and provide transformative opportunities for career development, and the College of Fine Arts and Design is conducive to academic excellence through its fostering of a familial environment.”
Following graduation, he plans to become an orchestra teacher, both serving in public education and teaching private lessons.
KELSEY HOLINSWORTH
Kelsey Holinsworth, a psychology and forensic science major from Flower Mound, Texas, will represent the College of Education and Professional Studies with a 4.0 GPA. Holinsworth is a member of the Delta Delta Epsilon honor society and has received President’s Honor Roll recognition every semester since fall 2015.
“My experience at UCO has been everything I have dreamed of and more,” Holinsworth said. “This college experience has allowed me to excel in academia and personal and professional relationships.”
After earning her degree, Holinsworth plans to start a career in law enforcement.
ANNA QUINTON
Anna Quinton, a human resource management major from Edmond will represent the College of Business with a 4.0 GPA. Quinton is a member of the UCO Human Relations Society and served as its social media officer and vice president. During her time at Central, she has earned the UCO Department of Management Tuition Waiver, the UCO Barnes and Noble Faculty-Recommended Scholarship, the Kay and Harold Jackson Endowed Scholarship for Business, the Shedeck Business Scholarship, the Freshman Scholastic Award and the Freshman Achievement Scholarship. Additionally, Quinton was inducted into the Beta Gamma Sigma and Delta Mu Delta honor societies and was named to the President’s Honor Roll.
“To get such a well-rounded education at a university in my hometown has been a blessing. The offerings of UCO — like the smaller class sizes, location and networking opportunities — have helped develop me as a person and as a professional,” Quinton said.
Following graduation, Quinton will begin her career as a human resources business partner at the Oklahoma State Department of Health and has aspirations to obtain her Society of Human Resource Management certification and earn her master’s degree.
MADISON RUBINO
Madison Rubino, a modern language education/Spanish major from Choctaw, and a graduate of Mount Saint Mary High School, will represent the College of Liberal Arts with a 4.0 GPA. Rubino plans to use her degree to teach high school Spanish and dreams of one day moving to a Spanish-speaking country to teach English.
“UCO is a wonderful institution that has fostered my academic and personal growth in a diverse environment,” she said. “My most impactful memory from UCO is the personal care that my professors have shown me. They care about me as a person and go out of their way to help me reach my goals.”
Rubino is a member of the President’s Leadership Council, Students for Sustainability, the UCO Student Association’s Ways and Means Committee and Phi Beta Delta international honor society. She received the Steve and Carol Barrymore Endowed Spanish Scholarship, the Cathy Stults Scholarship in French Studies, the Pandora Tadefa Spanish Education Scholarship, Finney Scholars Scholarship for Modern Language and the Samuel Henry and Elizabeth P. Mitchell Scholarship, as well as placement on the President’s Honor Roll.
HOLLY STOLL
Holly Stoll, a nursing major and a graduate of Edmond North High School in Edmond will represent the College of Mathematics and Science with a 4.0 GPA.
“I’m so grateful for the opportunities I’ve had at UCO,” Stoll said. “During my time here, I’ve made lifelong friends, served the community through campus organizations, learned a second language, traveled out of the country, grew in my faith and received an excellent and impactful education.”
She is a member of Leaders of Tomorrow, Baptist Collegiate Ministry, Student Nurses Association and Sigma Phi Lambda. Stoll earned the Leaders of Tomorrow and Citizen Potawatomi Nation Scholarships, as well as the Department of Nursing Tuition Waiver and placement on the President’s Honor Roll. Stoll’s post-graduation plans include beginning her career as a Registered Nurse and pursuing her master’s degree in nursing, with long-term goals to volunteer in areas around the world without access to good health care.
First presented in 1994, the Class Marshal title has become a proud Central tradition. Each of the honorees will wear a bronze graduation gown and a special stole during the fall commencement ceremonies, signifying the highest degree of academic excellence.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.