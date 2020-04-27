The University of Central Oklahoma has increased the amount of automatic scholarships for qualifying transfer students who submit a completed online application and all admissions-related documents by the deadline for the fall 2020 semester.
Incoming transfer students with a 3.0 cumulative GPA and at least 24 credit hours will automatically receive $1,000 per year for two years. The scholarship amount has been increased from $500 in light of the current COVID-19 pandemic and the increasing financial struggle some students may be facing.
Transfer students who are admitted for the summer 2020 semester and meet the qualifications will also receive the scholarship beginning in the fall 2020 semester.
Applicants are also automatically submitted for consideration for other select UCO scholarships when they apply for admission by the term deadline.
“As a former UCO transfer student myself, I understand how intimidating the transfer process can be,” said Tony Gregory, assistant director of Transfer and Transition Support at Central.
“The Transfer and Transition Support Office is excited to help students navigate the transfer process. Our staff is ready to answer questions about transfer credits, admissions and automatic scholarships. We want every new incoming transfer student to have the tools they need to succeed.”
The application deadline for incoming transfer students applying for fall 2020 is 5 p.m. June 1, 2020. Incoming students may apply for admission after these deadlines, but they will not be considered for scholarships.
Additionally, incoming students are required to have completed the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) for scholarship consideration.
Incoming students also are encouraged to view and apply for other UCO scholarship opportunities that are specific for majors or other interests. For more information on scholarship opportunities, visit www.uco.edu/scholarships.
