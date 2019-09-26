The University of Central Oklahoma invites the community to celebrate Asian culture during the annual Asian Moon Festival from 6-8 p.m. Sept. 27 in UCO’s Plunkett Park, located on the west side of campus. Inspired by the Chinese Moon Festival, the event is a traditional celebration of the fall and harvest season.
The free, family-friendly festival features Asia’s rich cultures and performances, including a traditional lion dance, face painting, crafts, game booths and authentic cuisines.
Students in the Asian-American Student Association (AASA) play a key role planning and co-sponsoring the event with Central’s Office of Diversity and Inclusion (ODI).
In addition to the festivities, attendees can participate in a handmade lantern contest. Lanterns may be of any shape or size, but must be original, school-appropriate and completed prior to the festival. Entries should be submitted by 7 p.m. to the designated contest area, in front of the main stage.
Festival participants will vote on winners from four age groups: infant to 6 years old, 7-13 years old, 14-17 years old and 18 years or older.
For more information, contact ODI at 405-974-3588 or odi@uco.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.