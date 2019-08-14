The University of Central Oklahoma welcomes students to campus with a series of activities and events Aug. 17-22 as a part of its annual Stampede Week celebration. Now in its 22nd year, the Broncho tradition signals the start of a new school year, bringing Central students together to connect with the UCO campus and community.
The 2019 festivities include traditional favorites like Wake Up in Wantland Aug. 17 and the Bronze and Blue football scrimmage Aug. 18. This year’s Stampede Week will feature comedian, actor, writer, producer and television host Joel McHale at 8 p.m. Aug. 21 at Central’s Hamilton Field House.
Other highlights include Water World, sponsored by MidFirst Bank, at 8 p.m. Aug. 23 at Plunkett Park. Attendees will enjoy a 92-foot inflatable slide, pools and much more. The first 500 participants will receive a UCO beach towel for attending.
“Stampede Week is a great way for students to get connected to the UCO Community at the beginning of the year. These events provide a unique way for students to meet others while developing pride in their university,” said Caleb Cash, assistant director of Student Engagement at Central.
Stampede Week events are free and open to UCO students, faculty and staff. Valid UCO IDs will be required for admission to events.
For a complete schedule of events or for rain site information, visit www.uco.edu/stampedeweek. Students are encouraged to follow @uco_se and #UCOSW19 on Twitter for up-to-the-minute event information.
Stampede Week highlights include:
Friday, Aug. 16
• 3:45 p.m. – Join UCO President Patti Neuhold-Ravikumar for Freshman Convocation in the Nigh University Center Ballrooms. Convocation is the official welcome to Central’s academic community. Students should meet at Old North, on the west side of campus, no later than 3:30 p.m. for the processional into convocation.
Saturday, Aug. 17
• 9 p.m. – 1 a.m. — Take part in games and other activities into the wee hours of the morning at the 14th annual Wake Up in Wantland at Wantland Stadium.
Sunday, Aug. 18
• 7 p.m. – Get a first look at the Broncho football team in action at the Bronze and Blue Scrimmage at Wantland Stadium.
Monday, Aug. 19
• 7:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. – Central Locate: Faculty and staff volunteers will be available from 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at the Library, Human Environmental Sciences and Business buildings to help locate classes.
• 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. — Learn more about Greek life at Central at the Fraternity and Sorority Life Fair at Broncho Lake.
• 8 p.m. — Bronchos can splash in the water at Water World in Plunket Park. The event is sponsored by MidFirst Bank.
Tuesday, Aug. 20
• 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. — Learn about volunteer opportunities on campus and in the community or connect with potential employers at the Volunteer and Part-Time Job Fair at Broncho Lake.
• 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. — Donate blood at the Oklahoma Blood Institute blood drive in the NUC Heritage Room. The drive will continue through Thursday. The drive will be in the NUC Robert S. Kerr Room Thursday.
• 8 p.m. — Bronchos can dance the night away at the Silent Storm in the NUC Ballrooms. Music will be spun by local DJs with the music only being heard through headphones.
Wednesday, Aug. 21
• 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. — Learn about the hundreds of ways to get active on campus at the Student Involvement Fair at Broncho Lake.
• 8 p.m. — Settle in for a night of laughs with comedian Joel McHale in Hamilton Field House.
Thursday, Aug. 22
• 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. — Learn about local religious and spiritual organizations and area houses of worship during the inaugural Interfaith Fair at Broncho Lake.
• 8 p.m. — Known as the “YouTube Hypnotist,” experience the hypnotism of Glenn Rottmann, as he performs a mind-reading act in the NUC Ballrooms.
