The University of Central Oklahoma Foundation is raising funds to support the UCO COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund to help students experiencing unexpected hardships during the global pandemic.
Since launching March 25, the crowdfunding campaign has generated more than $32,000 from donors. The UCO Foundation matched funds dollar-for-dollar up to $20,000 and the UCO Student Association (UCOSA) matched up to $10,000.
In addition to transitioning to alternative instructional delivery for the rest of the spring semester, many students also are struggling to cover costs related to food, housing and access to technology.
“Many of our hardworking students work one or more jobs that no longer exist because of closures on campus and within the community,” said Anne Holzberlein, vice president for UCO Advancement and president of the UCO Foundation.
“We hope this fund helps alleviate some of the anxiety that our students may be experiencing during this time of uncertainty.”
UCO’s COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund offers limited emergency financial assistance to current UCO students who are unable to meet immediate, essential expenses because of temporary hardship related to an unexpected situation. The fund is designated to offset short-term financial need and is not intended to replace or supplement financial aid.
Central’s Office of Enrollment and Student Success manages the application process for the fund. Applicant selection and the amount awarded to an individual student will be done on a case-by-case basis. Submitting an application does not guarantee selection.
For more information and to apply, visit www.uco.edu/coronavirus/emergency-relief-resources.
To learn more about the campaign or to donate, visit www.give.uco.edu/project/20485.
