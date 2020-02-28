The University of Central Oklahoma’s Melton Gallery will host a free and open-to-the-public opening reception for “When Worn,” an exhibition featuring the work of emerging and established jewelers and metalsmiths from across the nation, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. March 5. The exhibit will be on display March 2-26 at the Melton Gallery, located in the UCO Art and Design building, in the center of Central’s campus.
“When Worn” highlights the act of adornment. When placed on the body, jewelry transforms not only the appearance of its wearer, but it inserts itself between the adorned and audience as a signal and an invitation between two beings. Adornment is an invitation between two beings and rests in personal space while being viewed in public,” said Kelly Ann Temple, visiting assistant professor of art and curator for the show.
“Jewelry has the power to communicate without language. It calls to be a center for dialogue and connection between two people. A simple ring can be a silent signal that shares someone’s marital status and perhaps a pendant can notate personal beliefs or be a badge proudly declaring ‘I belong.’”
She added that the artists create work with the intention of adorning a body and their practices are fueled by ideas of memory, sentiment, protection and identity.
The exhibit includes work by 15 artists including:
- • Haydee Alonso, from Ciudad Juárez, Mexico;
- • Lynn Batchelder, from Stone Ridge, New York;
- • Teresa Faris, from Madison, Wisconsin;
- • Betsy Lewis, from Brooklyn, New York;
- • Ana Lopez, from Fort Worth, Texas;
- • Lydia Martin, from Baltimore;
- • Samira Saheli, from San Diego;
- • Alejandra Salinas, from Monterrey, Mexico;
- • Jolynn Santiago, from Gatlinburg, Tennessee;
- • Leslie Shershow, from Belfast, Maine;
- • Helen Shirk, from La Mesa, California;
- • Lori Talcott, from Seattle;
- • Kelly Ann Temple, from Oklahoma City;
- • Claire Webb, from New Paltz, New York; and
- • Petra Winnwalker, from Portland, Oregon.
“We, as a society, have associations with the idea of jewelry. This may range from thoughts of sentiment through passed down family heirlooms or an expression of contemporary culture. Whichever your first thoughts of jewelry may be, we as a whole tend to overlook its powerful nature,” Temple added.
Light refreshments will be served at the reception and some artists will be present to provide more information about their work.
The Melton Gallery’s 2020 spring exhibits will continue in April with the opening of the collaboration with Oklahoma Contemporary titled “Bright Golden Haze: Reflections.” The exhibit will be on display April 2-Aug. 26.
The Melton Gallery is free and open to the public 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays and Fridays by appointment. To schedule an appointment, contact Kristi Cormack at kcormack1@uco.edu or 405-974-3790.
