“Souvenir of Projection – 5 (green reflection)” by Leslie Shershow is an example of the jewelry that will be on display during the University of Central Oklahoma’s Melton Gallery “When Worn” exhibition featuring the work of jewelers and metalsmiths from across the nation. The exhibit open with a reception from 5:30-7:30 p.m. March 5, at the Melton Gallery on Central’s campus.