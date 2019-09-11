The University of Central Oklahoma’s Melton Gallery will kick off a semester-long symposium called “Reshaping Conventions” with a student competition Sept. 9 - Nov. 8, a panel discussion at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 11 and an opening reception at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 12, all in the Melton Gallery, located in the UCO Art and Design building, in the center of Central’s campus.
“Reshaping Conventions” will explore race, gender and identity through the artwork of Patrick Earl Hammie in the exhibit “Imperfect Exchange,” displayed from Sept. 9-Oct. 10, and the artwork of Le’Andra LeSeur in the exhibit “brown, carmine, and blue,” displayed from Oct. 24-Nov. 21.
“These two artists, while different in medium, express issues of identity, reshaping conventional narratives into a new space that welcomes exploration of multiple representations,” said Kyle Cohlmia, Melton Gallery curator.
“Hammie and LeSeur breach canons and stereotypes within their mediums in order to express personal identity and engage in social commentary.”
The artists utilize contemporary representations to reshape conventions that have defined the way people traditionally experience portraiture and installation. Hammie is a figurative painter who considers conventions of Western art to explore the ways in which primarily male artists have imagined the body. LeSeur, a new media, installation and performance artist, is concerned with the spectacle that has ensued as a reaction to black joy and trauma, simultaneously, and how this has further created generalizations of the true nature of blackness.
“Reshaping Conventions” includes a student response competition in which students are invited to respond to the artwork in written (poetry, prose or essay) or visual (2D, 3D, film and performance video) form. The competition takes place throughout the two exhibits with a deadline of Nov. 8 for submissions. All UCO students are eligible to enter.
“We wanted to include a component where students are able to view the artwork and respond in a manner that expresses their thoughts on the content of this work,” Cohlmia added.
“The competition will be juried by UCO faculty members and winners will be chosen in each category for prizes and publication in a symposium catalogue.”
The “Reshaping Conventions” symposium will end with a closing reception for “brown, carmine, and blue” and a ceremony for the student response winners at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 21 in the Melton Gallery.
The symposium is supported, in part, by the Oklahoma Arts Council, which receives support from the State of Oklahoma and the National Endowment for the Arts.
The Melton Gallery is free and open to the public 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays and Fridays by appointment.
To schedule an appointment, contact Charleen Weidell at cweidell@uco.edu or 405-974-3772.
These exhibits contain mature content. Viewer discretion is advised. For more information about the CFAD Artistic Expression Policy, email expression@uco.edu.
To see a complete list of all UCO College of Fine Arts and Design events, visit cfad.uco.edu.
