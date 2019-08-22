Students at the University of Central Oklahoma will have a new degree program to choose from this fall. Central now offers a Bachelor of Arts in women's, gender and sexuality studies.
“The women’s, gender and sexuality studies program is unique to the state of Oklahoma as the only program of its kind to include sexuality studies as a focal area of study,” said Lindsey Churchill, Ph.D., program director for women's, gender and sexuality studies at Central.
“The WGSS major also supports research opportunities and internships related to women's, gender and sexuality studies. Students will be able to create a program of study with fields such as women's/gender history, women's/gender issues, representation and the media, sexuality, gender and the body.”
The new interdisciplinary program will provide students with the opportunity to explore the ways in which gender and sexuality shape every aspect of our lives, including social expectations about women and men, which intersect with issues of race, class, sexuality and nationality, and their influence on our legal, medical, educational and political systems.
“This program will provide students an opportunity to explore global and culture competencies, a tenet of transformative learning at UCO as well as develop a deeper understanding of historical and contemporary social issues,” Churchill added.
The program will also examine both national and international ideas about gender, sexuality and the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT+) community, and would foster critical thinking, discussion, and learning about gender through a wide range of interdisciplinary collaborations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.