The Oklahoma Broadcast Education Association (OBEA) recently honored University of Central Oklahoma professional media students at its annual student broadcast competition with 21 awards for student-produced audio/radio and video/television broadcasts.
“This may be one of our best showings in the state competition. We are proud that our student’s work is being recognized,” said David Nelson, Ed.D., professor of mass communication and OBEA representative for Central.
In the radio categories, under the direction of Nelson, Central students won the following awards:
Entertainment/Talk:
- • 1st place - Mardiana Malek (Malaysia) with the podcast “Legal Aliens with Mars”
- • 2nd place - Kiel Kondrick (Moore, Oklahoma) with the podcast “What’s Up Pro”
- • 3rd place - Preston Poole (Moore, Oklahoma) with the podcast “The Walk-off”
Radio Commercial:
- • 2nd place – Cole Williams (Tulsa, Oklahoma) with “Nintendo Classic Collection”
- • 3rd place – Ryan Rollins (Tulsa, Oklahoma) with “Velveeta Cheese”
Radio Public Service Announcement (PSA):
- • 1st place – Cole Williams with “UCO Study Abroad”
- • 2nd place – Preston Poole with “Gambling Addiction Help”
Radio Personality Reel:
- • 1st place – Raini Spindle (Durant, Oklahoma) and Gretchen Houk (Edmond, Oklahoma) for UCentral Radio
- • 2nd place – Mardiana Malek for UCentral Radio
Radio Promo:
- • 1st place – Bailey Holland (Newcastle, Oklahoma) with “Why We Do What We Do”
- • 3rd place (tied) – Madison Nolen (Oklahoma City) with “Our Time”
- • 3rd place (tied) – Hunter Cain (Oklahoma City) with “Rebel Radio Music”
Radio Sports Play-by-Play:
- • 3rd place – Garrett Johnson (Edmond, Oklahoma) and Preston Drake (Atlanta) with “UCO Bronchos vs. Northeastern Oklahoma State Football”
In “TV Directing,” under the instruction of Mark Scott, assistant professor of mass communication at Central, Jordan Winkleman of Guthrie, Oklahoma, and Bailee Brown of Sallisaw, Oklahoma, won first place for their directing of “SoundCheck.”
Under the direction of Desiree Hill, Ph.D., assistant professor of mass communication at Central, students won in the following television categories:
TV Newscast:
- • 1st place – Amanda Siew (Petaling Jaya, Malaysia) and Alejandro Gonzalez (Bogota, Columbia) with UCentral News
TV Entertainment/Talk:
- • 1st place – Video News II class
Hard News Story:
- • 1st place – Jay Mayes (Vian, Oklahoma) with “OU Walkout”
- • 2nd place – Amanda Siew with “OK Flu Season”
Feature News:
- • 3rd place – Hannah Baker (Mannford, Oklahoma) with “Pride Hugs”
Twelve Oklahoma universities and colleges participated in the OBEA student competition, which generated nearly 230 entries and was judged by media professionals from the Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Enid, Lawton and surrounding regional media markets.
The Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters (OAB) Education Foundation also awarded three of its $2,000 scholarships for 2019-20 to UCO students Kyle Tangco of Edmond; Bailey Holland of Newcastle; and, Ashley Jones of Oklahoma City. The scholarships are open to broadcasting students throughout the state who demonstrate their work in the field as well as an active involvement on their campus.
Additionally, Hill was selected as the 2020 Lisa John Faculty Fellow. The $3,000 fellowship is a four-week work program at an Oklahoma radio or television station, which provides an opportunity for faculty members at Oklahoma's broadcast schools to update their skills and develop closer relationships with radio and television broadcasters. Hill will serve her fellowship at an Oklahoma City television station.
