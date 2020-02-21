The University of Central Oklahoma is ranked as a top institution for online Bachelor of General Studies according to a recent national ranking by Online Schools Report. Central ranked 31 out of 35 and is the only higher education institution in the state recognized on the list.
Programs were ranked in areas based on student satisfaction, admission rate, online presence, popularity at school, department size and median debt by program. Data sources include the National Center for Education Statistics and the U.S. Department of Education’s College Scorecard.
As part of Central’s Connected Campus, the Bachelor of Science in General Studies is ideal for students returning to college to complete their degree and students who have earned credits in several disciplines and are close to earning the number of credits needed to graduate. Students choose classes across Central’s five academic colleges: Business, Education and Professional Studies, Fine Arts and Design, Liberal Arts, and Mathematics and Science.
Other fully-online degrees offered through the UCO Connected Campus include the Bachelor of Business Administration in either Human Resource Management, General Business or Marketing, and the Bachelor of Science in Organizational Leadership as well as two master’s degrees, the Professional MBA and Master of Education in Library Media Education.
UCO Connected Campus students are assisted by a concierge who will guide them through the admissions and enrollment process and will be available for questions as they pursue their degree.
To view a complete list of rankings, visit www.onlineschoolsreport.com/best-online-general-studies-degrees.
