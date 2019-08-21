The University of Central Oklahoma’s Melton Gallery will host a free and open-to-the-public opening reception for the “Art and Design Faculty Exhibit,” an exhibition featuring the work of Central’s Art and Design, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Aug. 22. The show will be on display at the Melton Gallery Aug. 19-30. The Melton Gallery is located in the UCO Art and Design building, in the center of Central’s campus.
Viewers will experience an array of talent through the visual arts, design and research projects on display. It is a group exhibit with individual perspectives that come together to showcase the aptitude and influence of the Department of Art and School of Design as a whole.
“This is the second annual ‘Art and Design Faculty Exhibit’ at the Melton Gallery and we are eager to see what new creative efforts our faculty have been working on throughout the year and this summer,” said Kyle Cohlmia, curator of exhibitions at the Melton Gallery.
“While the primary role of these faculty members is to instruct our students in the classroom, many work on their craft during university breaks through residencies, professional development opportunities and personal time in their homes or studio spaces.”
The show aims to demonstrate an aspect of faculty members’ identities that the Central community is rarely able to experience in a classroom setting.
The exhibit includes work by eight faculty members representing the Department of Art and 13 from the School of Design.
“The diversity of UCO Art and Design faculty work is often individualized in solo or separate shows. With this show, the Melton Gallery is excited to showcase the talent from these professors and instructors in one collective exhibit,” Cohlmia added.
Light refreshments will be served at the reception and artists will be present to provide more information about their work.
The Melton Gallery’s 2019 fall exhibits will continue in September with the opening of the “Reshaping Conventions” symposium on race, gender and identity. “Reshaping Conventions” is a semester-long symposium that features exhibits by Patrick Earl Hammie Sept. 9-Oct. 10 and Le’Andra LeSeur Oct. 24- Nov. 21.
The Melton Gallery is free and open to the public 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays and Fridays by appointment.
For more information about the Melton Gallery, visit www.meltongallery.com.
For a complete listing of UCO College of Fine Arts and Design events and performances, visit cfad.uco.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.