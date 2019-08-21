Edmond, OK (73034)

Today

Partly cloudy early. Scattered thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 91F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 70F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.