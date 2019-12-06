The University of Central Oklahoma’s student-operated radio station, KZUC 99.3 FM, known as UCentral Radio, will ring in the holiday season with nonstop, commercial-free holiday music beginning Nov. 29 and continuing throughout December.
UCentral Radio normally features Top 40 and adult contemporary music along with local news and sports content from Central’s mass communication students. UCO’s Department of Mass Communication and the UCentral student media network oversees the low-power FM station.
“This will be the fifth year of getting UCentral Radio into the holiday spirit,” said David Nelson, Ed.D., mass communication professor and KZUC faculty adviser at Central.
“We are excited to celebrate this festive time of year with our listeners and provide a fun mix of holiday favorites to the UCO and Edmond community."
The station will also feature holiday wishes and greetings from UCO students, employees and community leaders.
UCentral Radio can be heard throughout the city of Edmond on 99.3 FM, on your computer or mobile device by visiting ucentralradio.com and through the TuneIn radio app.
For more information about UCentral Radio, follow @ucentralradio on social media.
For more information about the programs offered within the Department of Mass Communication, visit mcom.uco.edu.
