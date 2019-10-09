The University of Central Oklahoma’s Woody Gaddis Gallery invites the community to participate in its fifth annual national photo contest, themed “Defining Home.”
This year’s theme encourages artists to submit work which embraces the emotional, biological, cultural and societal associations beyond the physical space in which we live through photography.
“Home is defined as the physical space where we permanently live. The reality is home is different for everyone,” said Angela Cejda Mackey, manager of Central’s Photographic Arts facilities and one of the contest’s facilitators. “It may be the place we were born or a space we create for ourselves. We hope to see a variety of visual interpretations of home through this exhibition.”
Participants may submit up to three submissions of photographic work, which can include traditional darkroom, digital, alternative process, and manipulated images.
First, second and third place will receive awards and up to four honorable mentions will be named.
The deadline for digital submissions is Oct. 20, and the deadline for physical submissions is Nov. 15.
For submission requirements and guidelines or for more information, visit https://www.uco.edu/cla/departments/mass-communication/news-events/defining-home-photography-contest or contact Cejda Mackey at amackey5@uco.edu or 405-974-5887.
For more information about Central’s photographic arts or mass communication programs, visit mcom.uco.edu.
