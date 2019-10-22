From left to right, McKenna Nolin, a senior musical theatre major from Newcastle, Oklahoma; Easton Edwards, a senior musical theatre major from Edmond, Oklahoma; and, Julie Rodrigues-Santos, a senior musical theatre from Fort Worth, Texas, star in “Macabret: A Spooktacular Halloween Revue,” presented by the UCO School of Music Musical Theatre Division at 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. Oct. 24-26 at the UCO Jazz Lab, 100 E. Fifth Street in Edmond.