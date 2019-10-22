The University of Central Oklahoma School of Music invites the community to the Musical Theatre division’s seventh annual production of “Macabret: A Spooktacular Halloween Revue” at 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. Oct. 24-26 at the UCO Jazz Lab, 100 E. Fifth St. in Edmond.
The show will feature many fun, Halloween-themed twists on popular music from the 20th and 21st century. This year’s show will continue the tradition of opening with Michael Jackson’s “Thriller,” followed by a great variety of memorable hits, carefully adapted and cultivated for the spooky show.
“Each year we choose a collection of familiar pop and rock hits. We take a familiar song and give it a familiar concept - it’s always fun for the audience,” said Greg White, Ph.D., director of musical theatre at Central.
This year’s production will include music from artists such as Judy Garland, Frank Sinatra, Santana, Steppenwolf and Beyoncé. The genre-crossing show will also feature new wave, disco and country hits.
“We’re always looking for songs with a specific Halloween or spooky vibe, but we also choose non-Halloween songs that we think would be fun to be performed by a zombie or a werewolf,” said Eric Grigg, piano accompanist at Central.
Central’s “Macabret” is appropriate for fans of all ages. Reservations are highly recommended for this event. Tickets for the performance are $22. To purchase tickets, call 405-974-3375 or visit www.ucojazzlab.com.
All proceeds from “Macabret” benefit scholarships and travel for musical theatre students.
For a complete listing of UCO College of Fine Arts and Design events and performances, visit cfad.uco.edu.
