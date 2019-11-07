The University of Central Oklahoma will host the Miss UCO 2020 competition at 6 p.m. Nov. 9 in Constitution Hall, located in Central's Nigh University Center. Admission is free for students with a valid UCO ID and $10 for all others.
Miss UCO 2020 is an official preliminary for the Miss Oklahoma and Miss America competitions. Winners are eligible for cash scholarships and Central tuition waivers totaling $7,500.
Tickets can be purchased at the door with cash or check, no credit cards will be accepted.
Two former Miss UCO winners will emcee, Alyson Acklin, Miss UCO 2015, and Lacey Williams, Miss UCO 2017.
This year's 11 contestants, followed by hometown, classification and major are:
Madison Clark, Oklahoma City, Junior, Special Education;
Alana Hughes, Edmond, Senior, Commercial Music;
Parker Lenon, Edmond, Junior, Marketing;
Tobie Mitchell, Oklahoma City, Senior, Elementary Education;
Morgan Money, Edmond, Sophomore, Marketing;
Hannah Morrison, Minco, Freshman, Forensic Science;
Lexi Neahring, Enid, Senior, Business Finance and Insurance Risk Management;
Marylin Segura-Morales, Oklahoma City, Senior, Forensic Science and Interpersonal Communications;
Madison Sturgill, Harrah, Senior, Strategic Communications;
Brooke Wiens, Norman, Sophomore, Nursing; and
Emily Yannatone, Del City, Senior, Psychology.
