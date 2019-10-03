University of Central Oklahoma students Nathaniel Heinen, Mateah Lewis and Katayla Mongold recently received UCO Scholastic Awards in recognition of their exceptional academic work during the 2018-19 academic year.
Central’s Scholastic Awards are given annually to three students who earn the highest GPA with the most credit hours during their combined fall and spring semesters. The University Scholastic Award is given to the top junior or senior student, while two Freshman Scholastic Awards are awarded to the top freshman male and female student.
Heinen, from Edmond, Oklahoma, received a Freshman Scholastic Award and completed 36 credit hours, earning a 4.0 GPA.
Lewis, from Mustang, Oklahoma, also received a Freshman Scholastic Award, after completing 36 credit hours, with a 4.0 GPA.
Mongold, from Lahoma, Oklahoma, received the University Scholastic Award, after completing 40 credit hours and earning a 4.0 GPA.
For more information about academics at Central, visit www.uco.edu.
