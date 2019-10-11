The University of Central Oklahoma will observe Indigenous Peoples’ Day with a variety of events, Oct. 14.
“Four years ago, the University of Central Oklahoma was among the first to recognize Indigenous Peoples’ Day instead of Columbus Day,” said Mickey Loveless II, a sophomore computer science major from Bethany, Oklahoma, and president of the UCO Native American Student Association.
“This recognition speaks volumes for UCO and the inclusion of diversity as part of the transformative learning experience. This year we are focusing on the ‘Why?’ of this observation in hopes of expanding the campus community’s understanding of this day.”
Events include:
• What Columbus Didn’t Discover — 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Blue Tent, Broncho Lake: The UCO campus community is invited to participate in a series of activities regarding myths and facts surrounding Columbus Day and the role Christopher Columbus played in American history. The event is sponsored by The Center at UCO, UCO Native American Faculty and Staff Association (NAFSA), UCO Native American Student Association (NASA) and the UCO Office of Diversity and Inclusion (ODI). This event is open to the campus community and is STLR-tagged for Global and Cultural Competencies.
• Knowing Our Why: Indigenous Peoples’ Day — 2-3:30 p.m., Forensic Science Institute Atrium, UCO campus: Natalie Panther, Ph.D., assistant professor of history and geography at UCO, will share truths about Columbus and indigenous Americans followed by an open discussion about the myths and truths surrounding Columbus Day. All perspectives are welcome. The event is sponsored by The Center at UCO, UCO NAFSA, UCO NASA and UCO ODI. This event is open to the campus community and is STLR-tagged for Global and Cultural Competencies.
• Sherman Chaddlesone Arts and Letters Lecture Series: Arigon Starr — 6-8 p.m., College of Liberal Arts, Lecture Hall, Room LAS L01: The College of Liberal Arts' Sherman Chaddlesone Arts and Letters lecture series will feature Arigon Starr, an enrolled member of the Kickapoo Tribe of Oklahoma and an award-winning musician, songwriter, actor, produced playwright and creator of the comic book, "Super Indian.” The Chaddlesone series is a program of readings and cultural events made possible by the late Kiowa artist Sherman Chaddlesone. The event is sponsored by UCO’s New Plains Student Publishing. The event is free and open to the public.
