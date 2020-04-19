OKLAHOMA CITY — WEOKIE Foundation has awarded 25 Oklahoma graduating high school seniors a combined $50,000 in college scholarships. Eight winners are from Edmond.
2020 Edmond scholarship winners include: Kulsoom Ghias, Edmond Memorial High School; Carlyn Guthrie, Edmond Memorial High School; Emily Haas, Deer Creek High School; Macie Meek, Oklahoma Christian School; Emily New, Edmond Santa Fe High School; Sen Seymour, Edmond Memorial High School; Leah Wambeke, Edmond Memorial High School; and Megan Wildman, Edmond Memorial High School.
Each of the 25 recipients will receive a $2,000 scholarship for their continued college education. The winners were selected from 594 applications received.
The scholarship winners were selected through an essay writing contest. Each student had to submit an essay identifying an opportunity to enhance their school in a positive way, what specific changes would they would make and how they would implement those changes along with how these changes would impact students teachers, and administration.
Applications were open to all graduating seniors in Canadian, Cleveland, Grady, Lincoln, Logan, McClain, and Oklahoma counties.
The WEOKIE Foundation is a 501(c)(3) public charity. The Foundation provides a formal avenue of charitable giving for WEOKIE Federal Credit Union and offers financial education and scholarship opportunities to Oklahoma City and surrounding communities. The Foundation is governed by an appointed volunteer Board of Directors.
