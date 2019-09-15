Sheron House, PhD., who was former principal of Will Rogers Elementary for two decades, passed away last evening at Norman Regional Hospital. She lost her battle she had been fighting against cancer.
“During her time at Will Rogers, she had a tremendous effect on the development of countless students and colleagues,” said Supt. Bret Towne.
Most recently, she joined EPSAC serving as the district’s Learning and Professional Development coordinator.
“Sheron was an educator of tremendous passion, warmth, and grace,” Towne said. “Her first concern was always her staff and students. As a colleague, Sheron was the epitome of professionalism and kindness. Given her long-standing tenure at Will Rogers, her name is synonymous with the school’s reputation.”
Additional counselors, along with district personnel, were at Will Rogers Elementary Thursday to provide support to students and staff members as they cope with this loss. If you feel you need counseling assistance, please contact the Human Resources Office at 405-340-2800.
“We ask that you please keep Sheron’s family and friends in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time,” Towne said.
The funeral will be at 12 noon Saturday, Sept. 21 at the Greater New Zion Baptist Church, 1005 N.E. 28th St., OKC, OK 73111. Handling arrangements is Temple Funeral Home, 2801 N. Kelley Ave., OKC, OK.
