IOWA CITY, Iowa — Allison Woitte, a University of Iowa student from Edmond, has been named to the Dean's List for the recently-completed fall 2019 semester.
Woitte's major is English and Creative Writing in the UI's College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.
More than 5,000 undergraduate students at the UI were named to the Dean's List for the 2019 fall semester.
The University of Iowa considers itself one of the nation's premier public research universities, dedicated to academic excellence, groundbreaking discoveries and creations, commitment to Iowa and the world, and a culture that prizes community, diversity, and opportunity.
