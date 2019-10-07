The Edmond Economic Development Authority (EEDA) recently hosted Market Forecast, sponsored by First Fidelity Bank, on Thursday, Sept. 26 at the Edmond Conference Center, 2833 Conference Drive. The event included networking, a featured speaker, hors d'oeuvres and drinks.
Featured speaker Russell Evans, Ph.D., executive director of the Steven C. Agee Economic Research & Policy Institute, presented "State & Local Economic Outlook", providing insight into U.S. economic conditions, challenges to U.S. economic activity and economic geography. Dr. Evans is also the director of the Center for Regional Economic Forecasting and Policy Analysis and an assistant professor of Economics at Oklahoma City University.
"Our Market Forecast events are all about providing the Edmond business community with useful and relevant information," said Janet Yowell, EEDA executive director. "We were so pleased to have Dr. Evans present a discussion on the local and national economy."
First Fidelity Bank has sponsored EEDA events for more than 10 years.
"First Fidelity Bank has been a proud supporter of the Edmond business community for many years, including more than a decade as the EEDA event sponsor," said James Boggs, Edmond Market President for First Fidelity Bank. "Market Forecast and other EEDA events are valuable resources for anyone in Edmond and the surrounding areas."
The EEDA exists to offer resources that stimulate the growth of Edmond's economy by creating and maintaining an optimum environment for both new and existing businesses, offering services that facilitate the growth and expansion of those businesses and generating opportunities to increase the sales tax base of the city of Edmond.
