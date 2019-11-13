The Edmond Historical Society and Museum presents 1940s Radio Comedy Theater: The Charleston from 6:30-7:15 p.m. on Nov. 14.
Step back in time to enjoy a live performance of the popular radio comedy show, The Life of Riley. During this light-hearted episode, Chester A. Riley plans to surprise his wife by learning how to dance the Charleston, but confusion ensues when his teenagers discover him two-stepping with another woman during his lessons.
During intermission, you will be treated to a live performance of the Charleston dance by a local Edmond couple, Eric and Erin Janzen. The Charleston dance was made popular in 1923 by jazz musician, James. P. Johnson. The Charleston is presented in conjunction with the museum exhibit, 1920s Edmond: Ain’t We Got Fun, on display through Jan. 31, 2020.
Doors open 30 minutes before the show to allow time to view the exhibit. The show is suitable for children. Cost: $10 for adults, $5 for children ($1 off for members). Purchase tickets at www.edmondhistory.org. The show will be performed at the museum, located at 431 S. Boulevard, Edmond OK 73003.
What is Radio
Comedy Theater?
It’s a reproduction of an actual radio show broadcast, the main form of entertainment before television. Families would gather around the radio to listen to stories read by actors. As an audience member, you will see the actors read their scripts into the mic and watch how the sound effects are made.
About The Life
of Riley Show:
Chester A. Riley is a cheerful, if blundering, wartime riveter. His wife and two teenage children are often left watching the chaos created by his antics, which his friends get him both into and out of during the 30-minute episode. His famous catch phrase was, “What a revoltin’ development this is!” The radio show ran from 1944-1951.
MUSEUM INFORMATION
Edmond Historical Society & Museum hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 1-4 p.m. on Saturdays. Admission is free. More information can be found on the museum website at www.edmondhistory.org or by calling the museum at 405-340-0078.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.