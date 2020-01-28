The City of Edmond is looking for a way to hasten improvements for the intersection of Covell Road at Coltrane, Assistant City Manager Steve Commons said Tuesday at the Capital Improvement Projects Advisory Board.
“People don’t like the way it is today, so we’ve got to find a way to fix it today — not two or three years from now — at least get traffic moving through it better, and then deal with the permanent improvement down the road,” Commons said.
Commons said the city will try adding at least one signaled turn lane to jump-start the project. Putting the project on hold would add to the project now estimated at $15 million.
Dual turn lanes are sought for the permanent improvement. The city knows it can do east/west turn lanes, Commons said. The north/south turn lanes are more problematic, he added, because of the challenge of existing gas lines in the area.
“That is something we’re doing right now though because today it’s still not good at Covell and Coltrane,” he continued. “We’re seeing if we can squeeze in, in any way we can, a turn lane, and engineering is working on that right now to see if they can make that happen.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.