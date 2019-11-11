The spirit of Antonio Vivaldi will live on in Armstrong Auditorium when the spectacular violinist Daniel Hope leads the Zurich Chamber Orchestra at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 12.
“Armstrong Auditorium is truly honored to host such an extraordinary event,” said Armstrong’s concert manager Ryan Malone. “And the world-renowned virtuoso violinist Daniel Hope is captivating as both a performer and a communicator. He will really help the audience experience this program to the fullest.”
Conducting from the violin, Hope will direct the Zurich Chamber Orchestra in a sensational performance of Vivaldi’s Four Seasons. The program is paired with famed film composer Max Richter’s Vivaldi Recomposed. The ensemble’s unique interpretation of Vivaldi’s iconic classic has become a meteorically successful classical recording, topping charts in 22 countries. Undaunted by the clashing styles of its source material, the Zurich Chamber Orchestra expertly performs this melding of Vivaldi’s Baroque stylings with Richter’s modernist take, resulting in a moving work that is fascinating in its complexity.
Hope began his illustrious career as the youngest member of the Beaux Arts Trio during its final six seasons. His prodigious talent has led him to perform around the globe in the world’s most prestigious settings, from Carnegie Hall to the Salzburg Festival of music. Since the 2016-17 season, he has been the music director of the Zurich Chamber Orchestra. Under his direction, the ensemble performs regularly at international music festivals and in Europe’s most famous concert halls.
Tickets for Daniel Hope and the Zurich Chamber Orchestra are on sale now, ranging from $31 for balcony seating to $71 for orchestra seating. For more information about ticket options, subscriptions, group rates or current exhibits, please visit Armstrong Auditorium’s website or call (405) 285-1010.
The award-winning Armstrong Auditorium has established itself as a world-class center for the arts in Oklahoma since 2010. The theater has hosted acclaimed local and international performances from a vast array of genres, including classical, jazz and folk music, theater, classical ballet, folk dance and more. Designed to provide an exceptional acoustic experience, only 75 feet separate the stage from the back wall, allowing the 823-seat theater to boast a nine-millisecond initial time delay gap—a measure of remarkable acoustic intimacy. Armstrong Auditorium’s exquisite beauty and warm atmosphere continue to make it an extraordinary venue worthy of its numerous accolades.
2019-2020 Performing Arts Series
Lomazov/Rackers Piano Duo
Variations on 176 Keys
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 7:30 P.M.
David B. Hooten, Trumpeter
The Legends of Dixieland
Thursday, Jan. 16, 7:30 P.M.
Ballet Folclórico Nacional de Mexico de Silvia Lozano
Fiesta of Color
Thursday, Feb. 13, 7:30 P.M.
Vladimir Lande and Siberian State Symphony Orchestra
Tchaikovsky Violin Concerto in D Major Op. 35 Rimsky-Korsakov Scheherazade Op. 35
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 7:30 P.M.
Julian Schwarz, Cellist
Gerard Schwarz and Mozart Orchestra of New York
Haydn Cello Concerto and Double Cello Concerto
Tuesday, Mar. 24, 7:30 P.M.
Chanticleer
Trade Winds – Exotic Climes, Exotic Locations
Thursday, Apr. 23, 7:30 P.M.
