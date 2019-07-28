Nancy Eberle and Lisa Campbell have always loved animals and been passionate about pets. Now they’re excited to take that passion to the next level with their relaunch of Pet Wants Edmond, a local pet food and supplies business.
Pet Wants’ specially-crafted, private label pet food formulas are made in small batches with fresh, natural ingredients enhanced with vitamins and minerals for a complete and balanced diet in every bowl. Pet Wants Edmond offers multiple blends of dog and cat food formulas as well as all-natural treats, healing salve, calming balm, anti-itch spray, paw wax and more. Pet Wants Edmond, which was previously in operation under a different owner, is a mobile business that serves Edmond as well as Oklahoma City and the surrounding areas.
“I worked with a woman who was feeding her dogs Pet Wants and they had a great experience, but then she suddenly wasn’t able to get the food delivered anymore. When I looked into it, I realized there was an opportunity to buy the business, which had gone dormant. After doing a lot of research and talking to Lisa about it, we realized it would be a perfect fit for us and now we’re thrilled to be relaunching Pet Wants Edmond,” Eberle said.
Pet Wants has a 100-percent, money-back guarantee on the freshness and quality of the food and the company only sources the best salmon, chicken, lamb, brown rice and other ingredients available. There’s no sugar added, no fillers and no animal by-products and Pet Wants never uses corn, wheat, soy or dyes, which makes the food great for animals with allergies.
“Pets love the food — including our rescue American Staffordshire Terrier mix Petunia – and it’s awesome to be able to give pets food that’s fresh, nutritious and conveniently delivered. We know people in this community are as passionate about their pets as we are and we’re excited to be on this new adventure,” Campbell said.
Eberle, who was born in Oklahoma, moved away, and then moved back to Oklahoma after college, has a background in customer service, sales service, forecasting, pricing and process improvement. Campbell, who has spent her whole life in Oklahoma, grew up in a family business and owned and operated a small business with her mother. She also has experience in sales, service, forecasting, accounting and process improvement.
Eberle and Campbell are active volunteers with organizations such as the Salvation Army, Food Bank of Oklahoma, Citizens Caring for Children and Rebuilding Together.
