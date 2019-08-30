EDMOND, Okla. — Police called Friday morning’s shooting incident a double murder/suicide. Officers had been dispatched after a 911 domestic call to the residence near 15th Street and Kelly at 1:52 a.m. Friday. Upon arrival they found the deceased bodies of three people at the residence in the 2100 block of Marbleseed Court.
Victim’s include Sarah Semlar, 29, of the residence; her friend Adam Crawford, 30; and the deceased suspect, Scott Garber, 43.
“A person called 911 and said they had been on the phone talking to the victim, Sarah Semlar,” Edmond Police Department spokesman, Sgt. James Hamm said. “And that she could tell she was involved in a domestic with — what she described as — her boyfriend, Scott Garber.
“The 911 caller said that Sarah said, ‘He has a gun,’ and then the phone disconnected,” Hamm said.
As officers were responding, they received a second 911 call from whom they believed to be Scott Garber, Hamm continued. Garber informed 911 dispatch that he had just killed his wife and his friend, Hamm explained.
Meanwhile Garber said his 11-year-old daughter was still inside the residence, and he provided information to dispatch for who they should contact to come take care of the child.
“He also told dispatch he was going to go into the front yard to take his own life at that time,” Hamm said.
When officers arrived on scene, believing a possible hostage situation could be taking place, they began trying to establish communication with someone inside the home, Hamm said. Police set-up a perimeter to establish communications with anyone inside the home. Their effort to communicate with anyone inside resulted in finding the deceased bodies at the crime scene, police reported.
“When officers approached the residents they discovered Mr. Garber at the residence in the front yard dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound,” Hamm said.
Semlar and Crawford were discovered deceased in the living room area, according to police.
“They were able to locate Mr. Garber’s 11-year-old daughter, and officers were able to place a cover over her head,” Hamm said, “and exit her from the residence in the hopes of her not seeing the crime scene.”
Police believe the daughter heard the commotions and the gunshots fired at the scene.
“We are hoping she did not witness any of this incident,” Hamm said.
