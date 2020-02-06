A suspect who entered a model home at 8709 Cherry Blossom Road in Edmond is being sought by police.
The home is in the area of Covell Road and Douglas Boulevard. The suspect entered the home just before 2 a.m. He utilized a flashlight to rummage through the home and it appears the only thing he took was a blanket from the model bedroom and a couple of pillows.
This area is still being developed and it appears the suspect walked around several of the homes. He entered at least one more home through an unlocked window at 8809 Cherry Blossom Road but it doesn’t appear anything else was taken. Edmond Police said the video clips are poor quality, but it appears to be a male wearing glasses. EPD will have an extra watch in this neighborhood for the next couple of weeks. Any information regarding the ID of the suspect, call the EPD at 405-359-4338.
