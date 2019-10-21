OKLAHOMA CITY — Student at EPIC Charter Schools will now have access to mental health counseling because of a partnership between EPIC and YouthCare of Oklahoma and YCO Alliance.
The initiative, which includes free counseling for EPIC students, was announced in recognition of National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month.
Additionally, EPIC faculty and staff will continue to have access to free counseling sessions from Chance to Change, an Oklahoma City-based mental health and substance abuse counseling nonprofit with 40 years of experience. Services can be utilized in person but are guaranteed via phone or video conferencing. Employees also have access to online courses pertaining to self-care and mental health awareness.
EPIC Superintendent Bart Banfield said the time has come to end the stigma surrounding the discussion of mental health issues, especially in the state’s school systems.
“As educators, we, along with parents and families, are often the first line of defense when it comes to spotting and addressing the warning signs of self-harm,” Banfield said. “National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month is an excellent opportunity to double down on our efforts to end the stigma surrounding open and honest discussions about the state of mental health of our students and all Oklahomans.”
According to the most recent data (2017) from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, suicide ranked as the eighth-leading cause of death in Oklahoma. The state has the 15th highest suicide rate among the 50 states. Nationally, in the same year, according to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, 7.4 percent of youth in grades 9-12 reported at least one suicide attempt in the last 12 months.
These alarming statistics, Banfield said, are proof that the time is long overdue for a change in the way Oklahomans approach mental illness.
“As the state’s third-largest public school system, we place a high premium on self-care and wellness,” he said, “not only for the students in our care but for every EPIC employee.”
“Students come to EPIC for a myriad of reasons, not the least of which is that bullying occurred in their traditional school setting, which is a leading cause of self-harm in students,” Banfield said, “EPIC’s motto is ‘Dare Greatly,’ and part of that ethos must include daring to open the door for real change when it comes to the mental health of our children and citizens.”
EPIC is the state's third-largest public school system. It serves approximately 28,000 students statewide in the 2019-2020 school year and currently employs more than 1,200 certified teachers and principals located in every county across the state.
